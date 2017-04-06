Economy & Politics City Hall staff work on corridors in space row

City Hall, Nairobi County headquarters. FILE PHOTO

Nairobi County Government wants armed Administration Police officers placed on a section of City Hall that has been subject to a scuffle between the County Assembly and the executive removed.

The officers were placed on City Hall’s Northern wing on the fourth floor after county officials, armed with a court order, tried to bring down a wall, which the assembly erected claiming ownership.

County Secretary Dr Robert Ayisi said that since the scuffle, over 47 county workers from the evaluation department have been working on the corridors while over 200,000 property records are inaccessible following the closure.

“The chief valuer is now operating in a small corner at the City Hall Annex where the survey department set up for him while his team is operating on the corridors,” said Dr Ayisi.

In a letter dated March 31 to the Attorney-General, Dr Ayisi accused the Interior Cabinet Secretary of embarrassing the county government by deploying police officers to aid in what he terms as “violation of a law/court order.”

“We strongly object to this blatant violation of a valid court order, which has resulted in complete shutdown of county government services to property owners and the general public. We also consider this an inexcusable misuse of police officers,” read the letter.

The county said it had suffered a major blow on revenue collection since the scuffle, which started in 2013, but escalated in November 2016 after the assembly put up the wall.

Police officers were earlier forced to draw guns to stop county staff, led by their union leaders, who were intent on bringing down the wall.

“We will call a strike for all workers until the clerk of the county assembly is sacked. They will also bring a petition to the assembly that will see Speaker Alex Ole Magelo impeached,” said Mr Bernard Inyangala, the chairman if the Kenya County Government Workers Union.