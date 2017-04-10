Economy & Politics Counties at a standstill as IFMIS disrupts operations

Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya at the fourth Devolution Conference in Naivasha on March 9, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Operations at the 47 county governments have been disrupted following breakdown on Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) since April 3, the Council of Governors (CoG) has said.

The CoG said the disruption has affected the devolved units' payments for emergency service delivery, development and workers' salaries.

“The promise was that through IFMIS, county governments shall have enhanced efficiency in planning, budgeting, procurement, expenditure management and reporting thus ensuring prudent disbursement and utilization of resources. County governments, when presented with the system were assured that it was fool proof, which is not the case,” a statement from the CoG said on Monday.

The CoG claimed the breakdown could be a “subtle attempt to slow down county governments’ expenditure as the general elections date draws nearer.”