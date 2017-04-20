Economy & Politics Counties to lose power over parastatals

A worker tests the quality of milk delivered at the Kiganjo New KCC factory. FILE

Governors will lose the power to take control of public corporations or agencies whose functions fall under their jurisdiction if Parliament approves a new Bill.

The Senate has approved a proposal by the Treasury which requires the national assembly to approve any decision to convert a State corporation or authority to a county entity.

That means counties will have to secure Parliament nod in order to acquire entities such as the New Kenya Cooperatives Creameries (KCC), Mumias Sugar Company (MSC) #ticker:MSC and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) among others.

The Constitution has devolved agriculture including crop and animal husbandry as well as plant and animal disease control and fisheries.

The Senate committee on Finance, Commerce and Budget said the Treasury decision to amend the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 to include Parliament in deciding which national entities should be declared county corporations “makes allot of sense.”

The Treasury senior deputy Accountant-General Geoffrey Malombe told a public forum convened by the Senate that the amendment is in line with its mandate to protect public entities of strategic national importance.

“The amendment to Section 5(1) of the PFM Act will bring on board Parliament in order to declare public entities as county government entities.