Economy & Politics Errant drivers to lose driving licences with digital permits

Francis Meja, NTSA director-general. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says errant drivers will lose their driving licences “for good” once digital documents start being used next month.

NTSA director-general Francis Meja told matatu saccos in Mombasa to communicate effectively to their members to ensure their drivers obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid temporarily suspension or complete withdrawal of their licences. “The digital driving licence will end disobedience of traffic laws because drivers who keep committing offences will lose points and when they exhaust them, their driving licences will be taken away,” Mr Meja told sacco members at Darajani Hotel in Mombasa.

He told the meeting that the smart digital licenses are embedded with a secure computer chip containing the holder’s information, which is only readable using special electronic gadgets to be owned and managed by NTSA officials.

Mr Meja said besides bringing sanity on the roads, the new driving licences would also eradicate use of counterfeits driving licenses by motorists.

According to government statistics, in 2015, NTSA issued 91,336 driving licences, up from 88,666 issued in 2014. It is planning to procure 6.5 million smart driving licences.

“We are looking forward to seeing a lot of transformation in the transport sector,” added the NTSA director general.

NTSA Coast regional manager Ismail Farah urged public service vehicles (PSV) operators and other motorists to be careful during the Easter holidays.

“We will be extra vigilant to deal with disobedient road users especially those with tendency of driving under an influence of alcohol,” added Mr Farah.

Mr Meja told matatu Saccos that there is significant reduction in the road accidents due to several intervention measures his agency had put in place across the country.

“We urge you to also assist us so that we can have a country free of road accidents,” he added.

He said erection of pedestrian pathways along major highways especially in Nairobi and Mombasa have drastically reduced deaths of pedestrians who frequently cross at non-designated points.