Economy & Politics Kibaki’s first Finance minister Mwiraria succumbs to cancer

Former Finance minister David Mwiraria presenting a past budget at Parliament buildings. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Finance minister David Mwiraria died Thursday aged 79, bringing down the curtains on a man who has lived an illustrious but reclusive life of public service and politics stretching back five decades.

Mwiraria, a two-term Imenti North MP and career public servant, succumbed to cancer at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

The same ailment claimed the life of his wife Jerusha Gatune in May 2003, just weeks before the soft-spoken man was scheduled read his first Budget speech under former President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

When his wife died, he still reported to work to the bemusement of his colleagues – working hard to ensure his boss’ fiscal plan for the country is remarkable if only to match the euphoria that welcomed his election.

“For the first time in the history of the country, the taxpayer will get value for his money,” he declared just a day to the Budget.

This action of sticking to budgetary matters as he mourned his wife captured his essence; those who knew him said he was a time conscious perfectionist and that, even if something bothered him, he would not let it manifest.

After all, he attained a master’s degree in mathematics aged just 26, the Budget had to be watertight, his personal circumstances notwithstanding.

Fast-forward three years and the statistician’s curriculum vitae, which was until then unblemished, got its stubborn stain which dramatically stalked him to his death.

Mwiraria resigned from office in 2006 after he was adversely mentioned in a report by John Githongo, the then adviser to Mr Kibaki on ethics and integrity.

Then avid reader, farmer, photographer and golfer stood accused, alongside 13 other individuals, for their role in the infamous multi-billion shilling Anglo Leasing scam.

Mwiraria faced four counts of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and to defraud the government of Sh4.08 billion.

In a separate count, he was accused of authorising the financing of a project intended to upgrade police and other security systems valued at $59.6 million (Sh6.1 billion).

This high-profile case, which roped in individuals such as former Finance PS Joseph Magari and billionaire businessman Deepak Kamani, is still dragging on in court.

Early 2015, Mwiraria failed to appear in court on several occasions to take plea on the matter, with his lawyer, Kioko Kilukumi, saying he was ill and admitted to the Karen Hospital.

The presiding magistrate at one point issued a warrant of arrest against the former minister, saying the reasons given for his no-show in court were unsatisfactory. At the end of it all, in December of that year, Mwiraria took his plea at his hospital bed.

He departs having not stepped into Nairobi court once over the mega scandal which fleeced taxpayers of billions of shillings. He, however, travelled to Nyeri for the burial Lucy Kibaki.

Mwiraria was born on November 3, 1938 in Meru. Upon completing studies at the Alliance High School 18 years later, he joined the London University for his undergraduate degree in mathematics.

He later enrolled at Makerere University College in Uganda for his postgraduate degree in mathematics in 1962.

It was here that Mr Mwiraria met President Kibaki (a lecturer at the same institution), forming a friendship that was sustained well into their political careers.

Between 1968 and 1977, the diligent Mwiraria rose from working in several roles such as a statistician with the East African Community (EAC) Services Organisation to becoming the secretary for common markets at the EAC.

He worked in government as a PS in various ministries such as Education, Energy and Home Affairs before he decided to join the world of politics.

In 1992, he was elected as the MP for Imenti North under the Democratic Party of Kenya ticket. He was re-elected again to serve a second term in 1997, a period when he was also the Opposition’s shadow Finance Minister. In 2002, he was unseated by Silas Muriuki.

As Finance minister, one of the longstanding changes that the father of five implemented was to introduce laws in 2005 which banned the sale of alcohol in sachets.

At the Treasury, despite his unassuming demeanour, he was a no-nonsense boss.

Stories are told of one early morning when, without notice or intimation, he suspended all procurement officers in his ministry for allegedly pilfering taxpayers’ coffers.

However, the same corruption monster which he was fighting that day reared its ugly head again in his office years later, tarnishing public service record.

However, he is credited for instilling financial discipline in government, resulting in stabilising fluctuating interest rates and turning around an economy that was recording negative growth.