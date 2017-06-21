News Goldplat completes Narok gold plant expansion

A PIECE OF ROCK WITH GOLD AT MACALDER IN MIGORI. FILE PHOTO | NMG

African gold producer Goldplat has completed the construction of the second phase of its new processing plant at the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Lolgorian, Narok County.

In its monthly update, the company said that it had "overcome difficulties in the procurement of steelwork and electrical supplies" to complete the process in mid-June.

“Although slightly delayed due to difficulties getting certain steelwork and electrical supplies to the site, the company is pleased to report that the work has been completed,” read the statement.

The second phase comprises a new cruiser circuit to enable crushing of more ore and three additional leach tanks for extracting gold from the ores.

Goldplat Chief Executive Officer Gerard Kisbey-Green said that investment in the Kenyan plant had increased its operational efficiency and profitability.

“This, together with continued steady and positive progress in South America, means the overall performance of the group remains positive and in line with market expectations,’ said Mr Kisbey-Green.

The company further announced that it is switching over to cheaper grid power to overcome inherent challenges in the operation of its generators caused by poor diesel quality.

It said that it has entered into an agreement with the Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC to enable the switch-over at an estimated cost of $200,000 (Sh20.6 million).

“Installation is expected to begin toward the end of June 2017 and is expected to take 6 to 8 months,’ the statement read.

It added that major improvements to the supply of grid power have been completed by the Kenya Power and Lighting company, making grid power far more reliable for both the old as well as the new plants.