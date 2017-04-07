Economy & Politics Governors mull payment of doctors despite Uhuru order

A doctor attends to a patient at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on March 15, 2017. Council of Governors vice chair John Mruttu says county heads are yet to decide whether the medics deserve to be paid. FILE PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NMG

County Governors say talks are underway regarding whether or not to pay doctors for the three months they were on strike, just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive saying they should be remunerated.

Speaking in Voi on Friday, Council of Governors vice chair John Mruttu said they were yet to decide whether the medics deserve to receive salaries for the 100-day strike period.

“We are still negotiating so right now I cannot state our stand ... We will give our resolutions when we conclude our talks,” he said.

However, Mr Mruttu was categorical that it would be illegal to pay the doctors who did not work, saying the law states that an employee is not supposed to be paid for boycotting work.

“Employees get paid for days they have worked. We are, however, looking into the Return-to-Work Formula, which the doctors signed, and see whether there are ways we can create goodwill with governors to agree to pay the doctors,” he added.

President Kenyatta issued the directive on Thursday after they threatened to resume their job boycott.

However, Mr Mruttu said Mr Kenyatta cannot dictate to county governments what to do for their employees.

“The national government has its doctors. If they want to pay them let them go ahead,” he said.