News IEBC gives politicians 7 days to remove campaign posters

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will fine politicians who fail to remove campaign material and posters from public spaces before Monday.

The polls agency in a Monday notice directed politicians who contested for various posts in the just concluded vote to take down their publicity materials within the next seven days or face sanctions in line with the Elections Act.

“The IEBC hereby gives notice to all candidates, agents, political parties and party members that you are required to remove all banners, billboards, placards and posters erected during the election period within seven days of this notice,” said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in a statement.

The commission warned it shall “impose sanctions stipulated under the second schedule of the Elections Act 2011.”

The second schedule of the Elections Act provides that those who fail to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct face a fine determined by the commission.