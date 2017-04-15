Economy & Politics IEBC receives 4,000 voter identification gadgets

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati (left) and CEO Ezra Chiloba at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on April 5, 2017. photo | salaton njau | nmg

Devices that will be used in the electronic voter identification and transmission of results have started arriving in the country.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati received 4,000 kits at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the evening.

Mr Chekukati said 10,000 more gadgets would be in the country by Tuesday.

“We will use the kits to prepare for verification of voters, which begins on May 10 and ends on June 10,” added the chairman, who was accompanied by two commissioners and the chief executive, Mr Ezra Chiloba.

He said the next consignment of 25,000 kits would land by May 10 and the rest by June 2.

The commission expects to have 45,000 gadgets by August.

“We is on track. We are confident that the kits will be ready for the elections in August. We want to assure the country that our processes are in place,” Mr Chebukati said.

Staff training on verification starts on April 26.

The Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System or Kiems, will be used to integrate the voter register, identification and transmission of results.

The kits are being imported by French firm Safran.

It was single-sourced after the termination of another by given to French company Gemalto SA.

The commission terminated the tender because Gemalto quoted Sh5.2 billion against a budget of Sh3.8 billion.

Safran supplied the biometric voter registration gadgets used in the last General Elections.

Safran was contracted through a government-to-government procurement after infighting in the commission.