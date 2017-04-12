IEBC says ministers can campaign for Uhuru

Economy & Politics
IEBC says ministers can campaign for UhuruWednesday, April 12, 2017 20:14
The electoral commission has said Cabinet secretaries are free to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August elections, despite protests by the Opposition.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday said: “Cabinet secretaries are exempted from the law (barring civil servants from campaigning). They can propagate party activities.”
However, he warned that he would crack down on other civil servants found engaging in party politics.
“But the rest of the civil servants are bound by the law and if reports (of them campaigning) come to us, we will act. Our enforcement team is ready and will take action,” Mr Chebukati told journalists after a meeting with 69 political parties in Nairobi.
He also said there was no way the commission could block a sitting President or governor from using State resources to campaign.
“The law defines what the President, governors can do. They are still in charge of the particular resources they are using (in campaigns).”
