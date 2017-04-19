Economy & Politics Jobs headache as State financing pushes up varsity enrolment

Freshmen wait to be registered at Laikipia University. photo | john githinji | nmg

The number of students enrolled in Kenyan universities grew 10.5 per cent last year, buoyed by State financing of pupils in private institutions and the setting up of new campuses.

Both public and private universities had 564, 507 students last year, up from 512,924 a year earlier and 443, 783 in 2013, the Economic Survey says.

The rise in university enrolment puts pressure on the government to create jobs for the graduates whose number stood at 62,000 in 2002 amid a slowdown in the creation of new jobs.

The economy added 85,600 formal private sector jobs last year, down 128,000 a year earlier and 106,300 in 2015, coming at a time when the government sought to tame its bloated wage bill.

Public universities accounted for 84.7 per cent of the student population, with 421,783 learners. They enrolled 46,558 students last year. The high student enrolment also piles pressure on facilities at a time the institutions are struggling to raise cash for upgrade.

“The growth is attributable to the increase in the number of public universities and financing of students in private universities by the government,” says the survey.

The number of public universities and campuses increased to 73 last year from 66 a year ago while courses offered by private universities increased to 406 from 333.

The number of students joining public universities increased to about 80,000 last year from 67,124 and 53,010 in 2013.

This growth has triggered a funding crisis, with the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) saying it is unable to cater to the needs of the students, many of whom are from poor families.

Analysts have blamed the upgrade of the mid-tier colleges into full-fledged universities for the reduced number of graduates with technical skills for Kenya’s industrial sector.