News Jubilee defends Uhuru in Parliament's first sitting row

A joint session of Parliament and Senate during an address by President Uhuru Kenyatta to both houses on March 27, 2014. A similar session of the 12th Parliament is set to be held on August 31, 2017. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Jubilee Party has defended President Kenyatta’s decision to call first sitting of Parliament next Thursday.

Mr Kenyatta, Jubilee leaders said on Friday, is still the president until the next Head of State is sworn in, and has the authority to convene the House.

Led by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, the leaders said the petition challenging Mr Kenyatta’s election does not touch on Parliament.

Mr Duale said National Super Alliance (Nasa) MPs and senators planning to boycott their swearing-in were being unwise and risking their authority.

"The directive by Nasa for its members to stay away is not only irrational but exposes high level hypocrisy, deception and two-facedness," he said.

"How can someone who lost advise you to miss your own swearing in? That like someone advising you not to attend your own wedding.”

Lose benefits

Unless they are sworn in, Mr Duale claimed, the lawmakers cannot exercise their mandate and will not enjoy the benefits accorded to them, including salaries and allowances.

He called on Mr Odinga and his co-principals to allow Jubilee form the next government, insisting that Nasa lost the election.