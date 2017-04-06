Economy & Politics Jubilee Party collects Sh800m as aspirants jostle for poll ticket

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto flash Jubilee cards. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party received more than Sh800 million in a nominations windfall, with more than 8,000 aspirants jostling for its ticket in the August elections.

A total of 8,012 aspirants will be battling it out for the rights to carry the Jubilee flag, during its nominations to be carried out on April 21.

An analysis of the number of aspirants that have shown interest in various seats shows that the Jubilee Party collected as much as Sh715 million from the aspirants who paid a generous price to contest in the nominations.

This, added to the Sh150 million the party had collected from selling 7.5 million Sh20 cards, comes to a conservative Sh865 million, Sh135 million shy of the Sh1 billion mark.

“The positions are very competitive. We have as many as 25 aspirants for MCA in one ward, 17 for MP in one constituency, 15 for Senate, 13 for Women Representative, and nine for governors in a county,” Ms Winnie Guchu, the party’s executive director said in a statement. With the increased interest in the governor race, a seat that goes with billions in the counties and the title of a regional President, a total of 106 aspirants in 42 of the 47 counties have shown interest in contesting for the seats.

And with the party demanding half a million shillings from each of them, the team collected Sh53 million from the governor aspirants.

In the Senate race, 171 candidates in 45 counties want to fly the Jubilee ticket.

Given that the senators were paying Sh250, 000, the party raked in a total of Sh40.25 million.

For the National Assembly MPs, who were also supposed to pay Sh250, 000 nomination fee, a total of 1,006 candidates in 261 of Kenya’s 290 constituencies, expressed interest, raking in Sh251 million.