Economy & Politics Jubilee taken to task over its portal

Former Law Society of Kenya chief executive Apollo Mboya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Jubilee government has come under criticism for allegedly breaking the law when they launched a portal on Monday, detailing their achievement over the last five years.

Apollo Mboya, who is also former Law Society of Kenya chief executive, has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a letter to institute criminal proceedings against those found to have violated the law.

Section 14 of the Election Offences Act, 2016 provides that, a candidate, referendum committee or other person shall not use public resources for the purpose of campaigning during an election or referendum.

It also provides that no government shall publish any advertisements of achievements of the respective government either in the print media, electronic media, or by way of banners or hoardings in public places during the election period.

Lawyer Mboya says the election period has been defined in section 2 of the said Act as, “the period between the publication of a notice by the Electoral Commission for presidential, parliamentary or county election as provided under the Elections Act, 2011 and the gazettement of the election results.”