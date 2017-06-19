News
Kenya throws out 2 Indian ‘doctors’ for illegal patient recruitmentMonday, June 19, 2017 20:53
Two Indians were on Monday deported after they were charged with two counts of illegal medical practice and being in Kenya illegally.
The two, who were arrested following the Business Daily’s investigations into a fraudulent scheme involving the recruitment and referral of Kenyan patients to India in exchange for kickbacks, were in the morning arraigned at a Nairobi court before they were taken to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the flight to Delhi.
Atul Arora and Shyam Singh were arrested in Nairobi’s Parklands area following a two-year investigation into an illicit scheme that was said to be running with the backing of senior Health sector officials.
The investigations led to a sting operation by a joint taskforce of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations last Friday, leading to their arrest.
The two, who have recruited more than 100 Kenyans in two years, are known to have operations in many countries, including Uganda, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.
They are known to pay local agents about Sh500,000 for every patient sent to India.
An agent can, however, reap bigger profits if their “client” requires kidney or bone marrow transplant and if they stayed longer in hospital during treatment.
The kickback due to the referring agent is included in medical bills accruing abroad, leaving patients with a huge financial burden.
At the time of their arrest at Nairobi’s Cloud and Suit Hotel’s ninth floor room, they had recruited 14 agents and were to interview 24 others to participate in the scheme. The duo was charged with promoting medical services for patients’ referrals to India without a work permit.
The scheme mainly targets surgical patients suffering from non-communicable diseases including; cancer, liver and kidney-related diseases, heart diseases, as well as those in need of knee and hip replacement, dentistry, cosmetic and plastic surgery.
The two claimed to have links with 40 facilities in India including; Apollo, Medanta, Max, Fortis, Artemis, Kailash, Japyee, BLK, Asian, Metro, Moolchand and IBS hospitals.
Kibera magistrate J. Kamau imposed a Sh20,000 fine on each of the accused or a two month jail sentence coupled with immediate deportation to their home country.
In the Headlines
WACHIRA: Climate agenda driving transport innovationsBy GEORGE WACHIRA
46 minutes ago
KIMOTHO: Let’s create a lasting environmental legacy for futureBy KINYA KIMOTHO |
58 minutes ago
LUESBY: Deworming plan reveals consumer rights gapBy JENNY LUESBY
1 hour ago
EDITORIAL: Rein in medical fraudBy EDITORIAL
1 hour ago