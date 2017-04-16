Economy & Politics Kidero steps up war with MCAs over office space

Nairobi governor Evans Kidero. photo | file | nmg

Nairobi County government has escalated its war against Members of the County Assembly over use of space at City Hall with a fresh civil suit seeking access to the building’s northern wing.

The county government has asked the High Court to allow it to break into the northern wing to retrieve records that the rates and audit department had stored in some offices in the disputed space.

Governor Evans Kidero’s executives had earlier sued MCAs in the Judicial Review division of the High Court seeking to revoke a September 8, 2016 gazette notice that granted the County Assembly ownership of City Hall building’s northern wing.

Chaos erupted at City Hall last Friday as a section of county executives from Dr Kidero’s government engaged MCAs in fisticuffs following a standoff over which of the two groups owns the disputed space.

MCAs have however opposed the new suit, arguing that it raises the same issues as the one pending determination before Justice George Odunga in the Judicial Review division.