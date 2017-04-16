Kidero steps up war with MCAs over office space

Economy & Politics
Kidero steps up war with MCAs over office spaceSunday, April 16, 2017 14:54
Nairobi County government has escalated its war against Members of the County Assembly over use of space at City Hall with a fresh civil suit seeking access to the building’s northern wing.
The county government has asked the High Court to allow it to break into the northern wing to retrieve records that the rates and audit department had stored in some offices in the disputed space.
Governor Evans Kidero’s executives had earlier sued MCAs in the Judicial Review division of the High Court seeking to revoke a September 8, 2016 gazette notice that granted the County Assembly ownership of City Hall building’s northern wing.
Chaos erupted at City Hall last Friday as a section of county executives from Dr Kidero’s government engaged MCAs in fisticuffs following a standoff over which of the two groups owns the disputed space.
MCAs have however opposed the new suit, arguing that it raises the same issues as the one pending determination before Justice George Odunga in the Judicial Review division.
“The applicants pray for orders that the Nairobi County executive be granted leave to break into the premises in order to gain access solely for the purposes of retrieving the records of the rates and audit departments. The breaking order be supervised by the OCS, Kilimani police station,” Nairobi County secretary Robert Ayisi says.
