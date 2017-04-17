Economy & Politics Uhuru reassures workers of Labour Day pay rise

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has assured workers that an increment in the minimum wage is on the way despite doubts expressed by Kenyan employers with regard to rising cost of doing business in the private sector.

Already, last week President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked the private sector to increase the salaries of workers.

The State, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) and the Salaries and Remunerations Commissions (SRC) are in talks about an increment in the minimum wage for public sector workers.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, who addressed the press at the Kisumu State Lodge today, said workers should have no doubt about the expected minimum wage increment.

“Government has not increased the minimum wage in two years, and the president favours an increase this year. It is something that workers can look to,” said Mr Esipisu.

Mr Esipisu also said Mr Kenyatta is waiting for recommendations from the National Police Service Commission and the SRC on the subject of salaries for members of the security agencies.

“The President recognises that while overall the Kenyan economy remains robust, ordinary citizens still experience difficulties in their daily lives, and he is working to help tackle these challenges,” said Mr Esipisu.

Women leadership

He also spoke on the president’s new push for gender balance, especially on the need for MPs to pass the Gender Bill.

“I can reiterate that the President is keen to see movement on the subject, in the context of a clear framework set out in our constitution,” said Mr Esipisu

He said the President believes that the 11th parliament has a historic opportunity, and in terms of legacy can be remembered as the House that put issues related to women leadership at the very top of its agenda.

“The President is optimistic that MPs will come together in a bi-partisan way to get the job done,” said Mr Esipisu.