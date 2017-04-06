Economy & Politics MCAs question Sh70m Afraha Stadium repairs

Nakuru County Governor Kinuthia Mbugua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nakuru governor Kinuthia Mbugua is on the spot for spending Sh70 million on Afraha Stadium upgrade ahead of hosting President Uhuru Kenyatta at the facility last year without the approval of the assembly.

County Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Moses Ndung’u Kamau said in a report the governor did not seek clearance of the assembly before spending the money.

“The decision by the county government to spend Sh70 million to rehabilitate Afraha Stadium contravened section 104 of the county government Act 2012 which stipulates that the county government shall plan for the county and no public funds shall be appropriated without planning framework,” said Mr Kamau in his detailed report.

The assembly has reduced the funds allocated for the improvement of Afraha Stadium in the current financial year by Sh20 million due to this anomaly.

The 20,000-seater Afraha Stadium hosted the first national Madaraka Day celebrations to be held outside Nairobi, presided over by President Kenyatta.

It has, however, emerged that the procurement procedure and awarding of tenders to renovate the facility ahead of the presidential function were not adhered to.

Mr Kamau, who is also the Elementaita ward MCA said there was a need to assess the improvements required at the facility before any further allocations are made.

The budget team further directed the county to desist from incurring expenditure outside the allocations passed by the assembly.

“Budgetary allocation should be for a clearly specified project or service, in absence of proper description, there can be no project to be verified,” he said at an assembly sitting yesterday.

The budget committee also has criticised the embattled County Public Service Board for not submitting any report to the assembly in pursuant to section 59 (1) (d) of the County Government Act 2012.