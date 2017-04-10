Economy & Politics MP charged over murder of British rancher set free

Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel inside Nanyuki Law Courts cells after he was charged with incitement to violence and offensive conduct on November 24, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

A court in Nanyuki has dismissed a case in which Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel was to be charged over the murder of British rancher Tristan Voorspuy.

It was expected that the ODM MP would be charged with the killing of the Laikipia rancher who was gunned down on March 5 at Sosian Ranch.

Mr Lempurkel first appeared in court on March 9 but detectives asked for more time to gather evidence against him before he could be charged.

He appeared again on March 30 but officers said they were still investigating the matter and promised that they would be ready on May 10.

But when the case came up Monday morning for mention, the prosecution told the court that it had not managed to gather enough evidence to implicate the MP.

“The prosecution does not have enough evidence against the accused. We are applying that this case be closed,” Ms Caroline Muriu, for the prosecution. She said three suspects are in custody over the murder of Mr Voorspuy and one of them has been charged while two more are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Last week, a herdsman was charged with the killing.