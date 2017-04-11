Economy & Politics MPs order audit of cancer-linked roofs

Entrance to a property where asbestos were disposed of in Ethi, Laikipia. Research links asbestos to cancer. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

Parliament has directed the Ministry of Health to conduct an assessment on all residents who have been exposed to asbestos to determine the extent to which their health has been affected.

The parliamentary Transport Committee wants a survey conducted to give a conclusive way forward on the houses that are still roofed by asbestos.

The recommendations follow a petition by residents of Nyeri County who asked MPs to investigate the use of asbestos as roofing materials.

The petitioners, through Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi complained that residents of Blue Valley have for decades lived in houses with asbestos roofing materials due to their versatility and resistance to heat making them suitable for insulation in cold areas.

“Recent research has revealed that exposure to asbestos is hazardous to human health and can cause an aggressive cancer called mesothelioma which affects the membrane lining of the lungs and abdomen and presents symptoms similar to those of respiratory illness,” the petitioners said.

They asked MPs to recommend immediate stoppage of asbestos as a roofing material, removal of the asbestos roofs and replacement with galvanised iron sheets in the said estate in Nyeri Town.

The committee said the use of asbestos as roofing material is widespread in Nyeri town and other parts of the country.

Housing PS Aidah Munano told the Maina Kamanda-led committee that the national government houses in Blue Valley Estate in Nyeri are now roofed with galvanised iron sheets.

“However, the ministry has since established that the houses mentioned in the petition belong to the defunct Municipal Council of Nyeri and are currently under the County Government of Nyeri,” she said.

Ms Munano told MPs that national government no longer uses asbestos as roofing material and in any case where asbestos was used as a roof finish, they have been replaced with other roofing materials.

“The ministry is aware that some houses in the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo, Wambugu Farm, MoW camp in Nyeri town have been roofed with asbestos,” she said.

The PS blamed the low funding for refurbishment of government buildings for the delay in replacing asbestos roofed houses.

“The budgetary allocation for refurbishment of 42,000 housing units across the country in 2016/17 financial year stands at Sh50 million,” she said.

The PS said the entire budget for District Government Estates Management has since been devolved to the counties and that the attendant effect if that the ministry is unable to undertake comprehensive refurbishment works.