Mungatana ordered to repay Sh7.5m bank loan in full

Danson Mungatana. FILE PHOTO

Former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana will now be required to repay a Sh7.5 million loan owed to Equatorial Bank after the High Court dismissed his pleas to pay in installments.

The court ruled that the politician had failed to prove that he was unable to service the debt in full after breaching an earlier commitment to pay monthly installments of Sh100,000.

Justice P.J.O Otieno, in a ruling, found Mungatana dishonest in his pleas to be allowed to service the debt in installments of Sh100,000, which would only cover the interest element of the loan.

“I find no reason or proof that the judgment debtor is not able to pay at once nor that the most he can pay is Sh100,000 per month. He has not been candid in this matter with facts regarding his finances. The result is that I find the application unmerited, lacking in bona fides and thus cannot succeed, but must fail and is hereby dismissed,” the judge ruled.

The bank had allowed Mr Mungatana to overdraw his account, which he has operated since 2000, a move that saw it slide negative to the tune of Sh6.1 million by 2011.

The former Assistant Minister is said to have issued bouncing cheques to settle the account prompting a court battle.

After admitting debt in a sworn affidavit in May 2015, he failed to remit even a single instalment one year later.

Instead, he swore another affidavit in October 2016 when the debt had accrued to Sh7.2 million.

“I am ready and willing to settle the award herein, however, I am sincerely unable to settle the same fully immediately and therefore seeking from this court, in the interest of fairness and justice, to be allowed to settle the same in equal monthly installments of Sh100,000 until payment in full,” read the affidavit.

The bank then rejected the proposal saying that the politician was merely ‘abusing court process.’

Justice Otieno dismissed the offer as unreasonable given that with the debt having hit Sh7.2 million as per September 2016 and added to the court interest rate of 14 per cent it attracted, it would take 75 months to settle it in full, meaning the installment would be simply servicing the interest.

The court also dismissed Mr Mungatana’s assertion that he was unable to pay anything more than what he is offering saying he was setting his own terms to pay the debt.

The bank had accused him of issuing bad cheques including one of Sh950,000 and two of Sh500,000, which were returned unpaid.

A trader in Nairobi had filed a similar suit against the man eyeing the Tana River governor’s seat on a Jubilee Party ticket in the forthcoming elections.

The latest development now complicates the financials of the politician who last month was grilled by EACC detectives over the theft of Sh51 million from Kilifi County coffers.