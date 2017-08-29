Muturi set for smooth re-election as Speaker

News
Muturi set for smooth re-election as SpeakerTuesday, August 29, 2017 21:43
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is set to retain his seat while his Senate counterpart Ekwee Ethuro faces an epic battle against seven candidates.
Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi has no competitor for the seat of the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, meaning that MPs will merely endorse him.
Mr Muturi will contest against little known Dr Noah Winja Migudo and Mr Washington Andago on Thursday when MPs meet to elect a new Speaker.
In the Senate, Mr Ethuro will contest against former Migori Senator Dr Wilfred Machage, who was a member of the Speakers’ Panel, former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim, former Bungoma Senator Ken Lusaka, former MP James Gesami, Mr Paul Gichuke Rabathi and unsuccessful Nairobi Senate candidate Rameshchandra Govind Gorasia.
“Accordingly, the clerk of the Senate hereby certifies that the following 7 candidates are duly nominated for election to the office of Speaker of the Senate in terms of Articles 106(1) (a) of the Constitution and in terms of Standing Order 5 of the Senate Standing Orders,” Jeremiah Nyegenye, the Senate clerk said at a press conference held at Parliament Buildings.
National Assembly clerk Michael Sialai said 23 candidates collected nomination forms, but only seven beat the deadline that expired at 9 am Tuesday.
