News National Bank fined for not reporting profit drop

Former National Bank chief executive Munir Sheikh Ahmed (left) with other directors during the release of the bank’s half-year results in July 2015. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Troubled National Bank of Kenya #ticker:NBK topped the list of public listed companies that sector regulator the CMA punished for breach of capital market rules, a newly released report says.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) says in its latest annual report that National Bank was penalised for failure to disclose management changes and issue a profit warning in March 2016 before it announced a Sh1.15 billion net loss for the year 2015.

The bank, which is majority-owned by the government, had reported a net profit of Sh1.3 billion in 2014, and was legally required to issue a warning for a steep drop in 2015 profit.

National Bank informed the CMA of the huge loss on the morning of March 30, 2016, and went ahead to release the results before publication of the profit warning the next day.

The CMA says in its annual report that it fined National Bank the maximum Sh50,000 for the profit warning breach and had the lender pay additional Sh100,000 for failing to report the departures of former chief executive Munir Sheikh Ahmed, chief finance officer Chris Kisire, and Boniface Biko, executive director in charge of corporate institutional and business banking, in April 2016.

The Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing & Disclosures) Regulations 2002 requires listed companies to warn the public if their full-year profits drop by more than a quarter of the previous year’s at least 24 hours before announcement.

Any changes in directorships are also required to be made public within 24 hours. The notices are required to be made through media of national circulation.

Mr Munir exited National Bank on April 13, 2016, two weeks after he and five senior executives were sent on compulsory leave, but the bank informed the CMA of the exit on April 22, more than a week later.

The total fine of Sh150,000, however, pales in comparison with the billions of shillings that those privy to the information made or saved trading on it at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) #ticker:NSE .

Such discrepancies have in the past raised questions over the effectiveness of the fines as a deterrent for similar breaches.

CMA chief executive officer Paul Muthaura has in the past admitted that there was need to increase the fines for breaching market rules and make the penalties match the potential risk of exposure.

The National Bank fines come three years after investment firm Centum #ticker:ICDC suffered a similar penalty for failing to issue a timely warning before a 48 per cent profit drop.

The CMA’s annual report shows that other listed firms suffered penalties of between Sh4,000 and Sh80,000 for a range of market breaches, including late submission of monthly shareholding status reports (shareholder registers) and falling into negative working capital position.

Marshalls East Africa #ticker:MASH , which is in the process of delisting from the NSE, was fined a total of Sh80,000 for late submission of shareholder status reports for February, March and April 2016. East Africa Portland Cement Company #ticker:PORT paid the regulator Sh33,333 for a similar offence relating to March 2016, while Longhorn Publishers #ticker:LKL was fined Sh13,333 for late submission of the February 2016 report.

Agriculture firm Eaagads #ticker:EGAD escaped with a warning for holding negative working capital at the end of March 2015 contrary to listing requirements. It was instead asked to submit measures it intended to take to reverse the negative position.

The CMA raised a total of Sh784,000 in financial penalties last year, representing a steep drop from the Sh111 million it raised in 2015 when the penalties topped Sh6 million — meaning there was a huge improvement in compliance.