NHIF members cross the six million mark

NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi. FILE photo | nmg

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) membership grew by 15.1 per cent last year and crossed the six million mark on the back of a campaign that recruited new members from the informal sector.

Official data shows that the public health insurer added nearly a million members last year as the State pushes for increased medical insurance coverage through it.

It had 6.13 million members in the year to June, up from 5.2 million in a similar period a year earlier.

“This is the fruit of the campaign to recruit new members in the informal sector,” said NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi.

Members from informal sector at 2.5 million now accounts for 40 per cent NHIF members, up from 29 per cent in 2013.

The new membership backed with new enhanced rates allowed the fund to raise Sh33.5 billion in the year to June and used Sh20.9 billion to pay hospitals for benefits and Sh5.9 billion for its expenses.

Official data show it collected Sh12.3 billion in the year to June 2015 and paid benefits of Sh5.8 billion, reflecting a near four-fold growth in benefits.