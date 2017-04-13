Economy & Politics NHIF pays Sh495m for cancer care

The National Hospital Insurance Fund office in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The introduction of cancer treatment in government-backed outpatient cover has seen patients access chemotherapy at a cost of Sh495.4 million paid for by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

NHIF data shows that cancer patients made 7,451 claims for the chemo sessions in the first half of the year, up from 33 claims in a similar period a year earlier attributed to delays in the programme rollout.

The national health insurer’s cover for chemo is capped at Sh600,000 per beneficiary, covering six chemo cycles that are each administered monthly. Radiotherapy cover is capped at Sh70,000 for 20 sessions, according to NHIF officials.

“This medical scheme has proved helpful in relieving families of the burden of treating chronic diseases,” said Geoffrey Mwangi, NHIF chief executive.

Aga Khan, MP Shah, Mater, Nairobi Hospital are some of the top facilities that are offering the cancer treatment under the NHIF scheme.

The involvement of premium private hospitals, which had initially opposed to the scheme citing little capitation from NHIF, will ease pressure on Kenyatta National Hospital which has in the past been flocked by a huge number of patients due to costs.

The NHIF data shows that cancer patients made 6,941 claims to access radiotherapy sessions for Sh120.3 million in the six months December 2016, up Sh433,510 a year earlier.

Kenya reports 40,000 new cancer cases every year – a drag on the economy.

Kenyans made 17,729 claims for diagnostics test, MRI, and paid hospitals Sh309 million and Sh143.7 million for CT scans in the half year.