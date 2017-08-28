News Nasa claims math formula behind Uhuru win at polls

Siaya Senator James Orengo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Opposition claimed a mathematical formula was used to inflate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s votes and keep a gap of 11 per cent with Mr Raila Odinga, drawing sharp reaction from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Lawyer Otiende Amolo told Supreme Court judges that an algebraic expression y=1.2045x+183546 was used by the IEBC to allocate Mr Kenyatta higher votes that saw him win the contested August 8 polls.

The expression basically implies that every vote garnered by Mr Odinga was taken and multiplied by 1.2045 and then added to 183, 546 to arrive at Mr Kenyatta’s votes.

“Under the formula all one needed was to know the votes Mr Odinga would garner at any particular time to determine Mr Kenyatta’s votes,” said Mr Amolo.

He added, “It is also possible the results were being held somewhere, adjusted and then released into the Commission’s system.” He spoke when he represented the National Super Alliance (Nasa) alongside Siaya Senator James Orengo, Kisii Senator–elect Okong’o Omogeni, Mr Paul Mwangi and Dr Mutakha Kangu.

The IEBC, through lawyers Paul Muite and Paul Nyamodi, however, dismissed the claims saying Nasa leaders were “determined to perpetuate their rigging narrative crafted long before the final results were announced.”

“We had given them factual response to their (rigging) claims in writing, but are back to address the court as if they haven’t seen it,” said Mr Muite. The judgement will be delivered by September 1.