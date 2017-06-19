Nurses oppose move to hold union fees

News
Nurses oppose move to hold union feesMonday, June 19, 2017 20:44
Striking nurses in Vihiga County yesterday condemned the decision by governors to withhold monthly subscription fees to the Kenya National Union of Nurses for 90 days, pending verification of membership status.
The nurses, through the union’s branch secretary, Caleb Maloba, said the move by the Council of Governors was aimed at crippling the union’s operations.
“We condemn the move because it contravenes the labour movement laws that state that upon recruitment (employment), membership subscription fees should be remitted to the union,” he said.
The union is currently leading its members in a nationwide strike in agitation for the implementation of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that was reached last December.
The nurses have accused the counties of failing to implement the CBA, forcing them to go on strike.
“We hope the move is not a desperate act aimed at making the union suffocate or cripple its functions,” said Mr Maloba.
The move to withdraw the fees, he said, would fail as the union had arranged with its members to contribute directly to its accounts.
