News Nurses oppose move to hold union fees

A nurse at the Vihiga County hospital secures a wound on a patients head after surviving an accident FILE PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NMG

Striking nurses in Vihiga County yesterday condemned the decision by governors to withhold monthly subscription fees to the Kenya National Union of Nurses for 90 days, pending verification of membership status.

The nurses, through the union’s branch secretary, Caleb Maloba, said the move by the Council of Governors was aimed at crippling the union’s operations.

“We condemn the move because it contravenes the labour movement laws that state that upon recruitment (employment), membership subscription fees should be remitted to the union,” he said.

The union is currently leading its members in a nationwide strike in agitation for the implementation of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that was reached last December.

The nurses have accused the counties of failing to implement the CBA, forcing them to go on strike.

“We hope the move is not a desperate act aimed at making the union suffocate or cripple its functions,” said Mr Maloba.