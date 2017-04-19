Economy & Politics Politicians to pay Nema for removal of posters

Campaign posters are found everywhere. photo | Jared Nyataya

All political aspirants will be required to pay a fee to facilitate removal of posters placed on all public places when the campaign period ends.

The fee will be paid to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) which is in accordance to the Environment Management Coordination (EMCA) Act 2013.

The fee known as the Environment Deposit Bond seeks to ensure that all political aspirants are responsible for the littering during the campaign period.

Nema’s Compliance and Enforcement Officer Zephania Ouma said the charges will be determined after a meeting with the relevant stakeholders who include the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Council of Governors (CoG).

“We are playing our role as the Act is clear on the imposition of the fee. Once we hold the meeting we shall come up with deliberations on how to make it operational,” said Mr Ouma.

He noted that other factors to be discussed after the meeting include whether it will be the responsibility of the parties and coalitions to deposit the bond on behalf of aspirants or individual aspirant.

“The deposit bond will be refundable but only if the aspirants clear their posters and it’s approved by Nema officials,” he said.

Mr Ouma said the deposit bond will be directed to the Nema Environment Restoration Fund account adding that county governments will also be included to make the exercise effective.

He said the deposit bond will also be extended to other areas such as industrial plants and factories which also have effects on the environment.

“This is to ensure good environmental practices are achieved without adversely affecting economic viability and compliance with remediation obligations and availability of funds for remediation,” he said.