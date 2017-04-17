Economy & Politics President tells counties to pay doctors

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

State House on Monday called on the county governments to pay doctors for the three months they were on strike on humanitarian grounds.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said despite the return-to-work agreement not including payment for days when the medics were on strike, the payment should be made in good faith.

“It is a fact that the return-to-work formula did not include the payment of doctors on days they were not at work. The doctors know about it as well but we have to act in a humane way and pay them,” he said during a State address at Kisumu lodge.

“In the President’s view, the doctors too are human, they have obligations, they have kids to feed and look after.”

Health is a devolved function, and governors have maintained the doctors would not be paid for the three months because the courts declared the strike illegal.

Doctors ended a three-month strike in public hospitals on March 14 after reaching agreement on pay and working conditions, ending a standoff that threatened to embarrass the government before August’s elections.