Regulator threatens to shut varsities over unpaid levies

Education CS Fred Matiangi at a CUE exhibition in January this year, at Catholic University of Eastern Africa. file photo | nmg

The university regulator has threatened to close institutions owing it hundreds of millions of shillings in quality control charges.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) says the universities are yet to pay quality fees dating back 2015.

For the year that started last July, universities are expected to pay CUE Sh1,000 for each student, translating to over half a billion shillings based on the student population of 564,507.

They are expected to pay Sh1,000 for undergraduates, masters’ students Sh1, 500 and PhD Sh2,000 a year from the 2015/16 academic year.

CUE has now threatened to suspend any service to institutions that have failed to settle their dues including a stop to processing of their applications for programmes or campus accreditation until the debts are cleared.

“Further, the concerned institution and its programs will be removed from CUE’s list of accredited and chartered universities,” warned the Commission during a meeting with university council members in Naivasha last week.

At the moment there are 70 universities with a total of 564,507 students.

The revised charges of Sh1,000 were gazetted last year in July following row that lasted two years between the universities and CUE on the charges that had almost been doubled.

Universities had expressed fears that implementation of the charges could have led to increase in school fees.

The demand note comes at a moment when universities are struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Universities previously paid a flat rate of Sh20, 000 for the quality checks but the revised fees are pegged on the student population.