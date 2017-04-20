Economy & Politics Rights body seeks ruling on integrity

Campaign for the August 8, 2017 polls. file photo | nmg

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has gone to the Supreme Court to seek an advisory opinion on chapter six of the constitution.

In an application filed Thursday, KNCHR says taxpayers have expressed concerns that they may elect into public office persons with questionable integrity.

“KNCHR would like the Supreme Court to make a specific finding as to whether chapter six of the constitution sets up a fit and proper test for leadership for both elective and appointive offices,” the petition filed by MMC Africa Law indicated.

“Whether that test should be objective or subjective and also whether that test should be wider than the criminal test.”