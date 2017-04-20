Rights body seeks ruling on integrity

Economy & Politics
Rights body seeks ruling on integrityThursday, April 20, 2017 21:29
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has gone to the Supreme Court to seek an advisory opinion on chapter six of the constitution.
In an application filed Thursday, KNCHR says taxpayers have expressed concerns that they may elect into public office persons with questionable integrity.
“KNCHR would like the Supreme Court to make a specific finding as to whether chapter six of the constitution sets up a fit and proper test for leadership for both elective and appointive offices,” the petition filed by MMC Africa Law indicated.
“Whether that test should be objective or subjective and also whether that test should be wider than the criminal test.”
The reference went on to say that some of the persons who are offering themselves for election have been found by legally and constitutionally established institutions to have been involved in gross misconduct.
