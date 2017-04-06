Economy & Politics School confirms Joho as its ex-pupil after EACC query

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

A primary school in Mombasa has confirmed that governor Ali Hassan Joho was its pupil in the 1980s.

Anti-graft team officials visited Tom Mboya Primary School on Wednesday, seeking to establish whether Mr Joho sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination at the school.

In response, headteacher Suleiman Babu said that the governor sat his KCPE examinations at the school in 1988.

The investigation is a new twist in Mr Joho’s woes, as he is also being investigated over claims that he forged his high school examination certificate after Kenya National Examinations Council said a certificate indicating that Mr Joho attained a C+ in 1992 was fake .

“Apart from being active in football, Ali Hassan was also the school timekeeper (bell ringer),” a statement from the headteacher says.

Mr Babu presented school records on Joho to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission including a copy of the admission book, KCPE certificate and result slip.

On Wednesday, Mr Joho said no amount of intimidation would stop him from serving the people of his county.