News Schools face closure as food shortage bites, prices soar

Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang addresses head teachers at Wild Waters in Mombasa, June 19, 2017. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

There is fear and anxiety among school principals over rising food prices with some saying they may be forced to close schools before third term ends.

Principals who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue said most secondary schools are facing food shortages.

A principal from Kisii said they held a crisis meeting last week with their sub-county director of education to discuss the problem.

"We were told to list down the food items we require as per our consumption and leave the information with the officials," he said.

However, he said, it was not clear when food items will be supplied.

The principal added that their previous suppliers had stopped supplying them food at the old price following the skyrocketing of food prices in the country.

Not available

Another principal from Central region said cheap maize grains were not available for purchase.

"We usually buy direct from the silos at a lower price but we are served at first come first served basis thus not all schools get the commodity because it is not enough for everybody," he said.

The principals were speaking at the Wild Waters recreation centre in Mombasa during their 42nd annual conference.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi said principals have to get letters from their respective county directors introducing them to the suppliers for them to access food stuff.

"The current arrangement is that principals get introduction letters from the education county directors for them to buy food for their schools," said Mr Kahi.