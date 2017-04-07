Economy & Politics Senate urges Uhuru to reject counties' budget Bill

The Senate has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to not sign a controversial Bill that will govern how revenues between the central government and counties will be shared into law.

The leaders of the Upper House argue that the Division of Revenue Bill, which has been passed by Members of Parliament (MPs) despite a stalemate over an additional Sh23 billion allocation, is unconstitutional because legislators sidestepped official processes to approve the draft law.

In the event that Senators do not agree with the MPs revenue figure, the Bill should be subjected to a mediation comprising members from each House to strike a compromise before it is presented to the Head of State.

The Division of Revenue Bill must be in place before the Appropriation Bill is finalised, putting in jeopardy the day-to-day operations of Kenya's 47 counties which cannot pass their budgets until the Bills are passed.

“The president should return the Bill if it is sent to him and point out that the mediation process was pending and it must inform the content of the Appropriation Bill,” Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) said.

The Senators say they will move to court should Mr Kenyatta side with the MPs - who they say bent the rules to pass the Bill.

“We must resist this crude, uncouth and illegal behaviour by the National Assembly. The law is on the side of the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader, Prof Kithure Kindiki said.

"This is not the first time...we started this way in 2013. We are ending our term on the same note," he added, referring to the time Senate successfully sought a court's opinion after the president assented to the Division of Revenue Bill that had been processed without input from the upper house.