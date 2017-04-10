Economy & Politics Sh15bn to finance kits for technical colleges

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto (right) during the launch of the National Government Public Information Portal www.delivery.go.ke at KICC, Nairobi on April 10, 2017. PHOTO | PSCU

Some 160 new technical and vocational institutes will be equipped from next month at a cost of Sh15 billion as a government’s strategy to create a pool of skills to drive the industrialisation bid.

Deputy President William Ruto said that Kenya, like several other nations, is reconfiguring its education focus towards technical and industrial skills.

This is expected to churn out more professional masons, plumbers, welders and mechanics to handle the flagship projects under the Vison 2030 blueprint that charts the way to industrialisation.

“For a long time we focused on university education. We now have managers but no people to do the real (technical) work,” Mr Ruto said on Monday during launch of a public information portal.