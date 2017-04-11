Economy & Politics Shahbal quits Gulf African board to vie for governor

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal has resigned from the Gulf African Bank’s board to vie for the county governor seat in the August 8 polls.

Mr Shahbal has been endorsed by Jubilee Party to vie for the seat he lost to governor Hassan Joho in 2013.

Mr Shahbal said he was quitting the board of the Islamic bank to concentrate on politics.

“I didn’t want to mix politics and banking. That’s why I decided to leave the board so that I could contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat,” he said.

The businessman said he had helped turn around the bank.

“When we launched the bank in 2008, it was number 42, but due to prudent management, we lifted the bank to number 21,” he said at a press conference at Fort Restaurant in Mombasa.

Mr Shahbal said the bank has assets worth Sh27 billion, 70,000 customers and 17 branches in various parts of the country.