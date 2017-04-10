Economy & Politics Sigh of relief as court frees motorists on drink driving

NTSA director general Francis meja: This does not in any way affect the validity of drink driving operations. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Motorists who were arrested over the weekend for failing the breathalyser test, commonly known as Alcoblow, were Monday all released unconditionally.

Resident Magistrate Elector Rianyi directed that the suspects be released and their cash bail returned to them after the prosecution applied that the charges against them be withdrawn in light of the court of appeal ruling on Friday.

However, drunk drivers are still not off the hook yet since they can be charged under the Traffic Act, which was not affected by Friday’s judgment.

Appeal Judges GBM Kariuki, Fatuma Sichale and Festus Azangalala had in their verdict, said that the Breathalyser rules do not create an offence.

“No one can be charged under rule 3(1) of the Breathalyser rules. Although the enforcement of the Traffic Breathalyser Rules 2010 is part of the lawful duty of the police to detect crime, they were badly drafted and must give way to the Traffic Act,” ruled the judges.

Separately, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Francis Meja has said that the Court of Appeal advised that drink driving cases be prosecuted under Section 44 (1) of the Traffic Act as opposed to the Breathalyser rules.

“This does not in any way affect the validity of drink driving operations and NTSA shall continue to conduct this operations country-wide,” said Mr Meja.