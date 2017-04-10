Economy & Politics The heavy debt load is for growth, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs Bills into Law at State House, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday admitted his government has been aggressive on borrowing, justifying the ballooning debt on urgent need to turbocharge the economy after two decades of underdevelopment.

The President said his government came to power in 2013 when the economy was in need of more resources to make up for years of sluggish investment and growth, prompting the loan’s uptake.

Kenya’s public debt has more than doubled in the past four years to surpass the Sh4 trillion mark for the first time compared to Sh1.894 trillion in June 2013.

The growth has seen debt now account for about 52 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) translating to each Kenyan owing government creditors Sh90,000, based on latest population estimates.

This has prompted criticism from the Opposition.

“We are not going to run away from the fact that we are borrowing,” Mr Kenyatta said during the launch of a public information portal through which Kenyans can interrogate the status of projects undertaken by all State departments and ministries.

“We are filling a gap we should have filled 20 to 30 years ago,” he added. The government has built new roads, revamped air and sea ports and is constructing a new railway between Mombasa and Nairobi at a cost of Sh327 billion.

Kenya’s national debt stood at 42 per cent of GDP when Mr Kenyatta came to power.

The President said the economy’s take-off is pegged on access to huge resources and that the borrowed funds are for investment in energy, infrastructure and technical education institutions for growth and jobs spin-offs.

Kenya has put its focus and resources on the three sectors as a pathway towards evolving into an industrialised economy.

The focus on technical education is meant to create a huge pool of skills to turn the economy’s wheels towards industrialisation, according to Mr Kenyatta.