Economy & Politics Treasury’s Sh1.7tr revenue target a tall order, say accountants

Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich at a past event. file photo | nmg

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) has termed the government’s revenue target of Sh1.7 trillion for the fiscal year 2017/2018 as a tall order.

ICPAK chairman Fernandes Barasa said the revenue target was on the highest side given that Kenyans are going to the polls in August 8.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich presented the largest ever budget of Sh2.6 trillion.

He announced the government’s revenue target of more than 1.7 trillion for the financial year 2017/2018.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a public finance management conference which was organised by ICPAK at PrideInn Beach Resort in Mombasa, Mr Barasa said it would be an uphill task for the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect Sh1.7 trillion.

“The Institute recommends that revenue targets should be pegged on the previous revenue collection performance to avoid deficits that could hamper budget implementation,” he said.

The government, he added, projects raising revenue from the 20.4 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product in this financial year to about 20.6 per cent of the GDP in the next financial year.

“Indeed, revenue collection targets including Appropriations in Aid for the next financial year is estimated at Sh1.706 trillion up from Sh1.5 trillion, this fiscal year,” he said.

Mr Barasa warned that such an ambitious revenue target could impact negatively on budget implementation if the government fails to meet its target of collecting Sh1.7 trillion.

On the other hand, ICPAK has recommended that the budget of audit function in agencies be distinct from the executive budget to guarantee independence of the function.

“We encourage entities to establish and issue guidelines on thresholds for independence of audit committees; and reinforce adherence to the Audit Charter of the entity,” he added.