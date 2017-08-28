News Turkana MPs want Ethuro retained as Senate Speaker

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Five MPs-elect from Turkana County have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to marshal support for Mr Ekwee Ethuro’s re-election as Senate Speaker.

The legislators, led by Turkana Central MP Lodepe Nakara, said Mr Ethuro is the only person holding the high office in the entire pastoralist community.

Mr Ethuro, they said, should be allowed to head the Senate just like Jubilee Party has settled on Justin Muturi to continue as Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Mr Ethuro is the champion of devolution and therefore Jubilee Party and Nasa coalition should support his candidature and allow him to finish the work of devolution,” Mr Lodepe said.

They said Mr Ethuro had done extremely well in championing devolution, steering the first Senate under the 2010 Constitution and development across Turkana county.

Mr Ethuro is facing a stiff challenge to retain the seat in the election that will be held on Thursday.

He will be battling it out with Wilfred Machage, former Kisii Senator Chris Obure, former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and former chairman of the Constitution Implementation Commission Charles Nyachae who have picked nomination forms ahead of the elections.