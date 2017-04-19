Uasin Gishu sets aside Sh2m to fight armyworms

Economy & Politics
Uasin Gishu sets aside Sh2m to fight armywormsWednesday, April 19, 2017 17:37
Pesticides worth Sh2 million have been bought to combat the destructive armyworm which has invaded hundreds of hectares of maize farms in Uasin Gishu County.
The county’s agriculture executive Cyril Cheruiyot said the chemicals will be used to spray 1,600 acres of plantations in Moiben and Soy where the outbreak has been reported.
“A team of agricultural extension officers have been dispatched to sensitise farmers on the right pesticide to apply to control the armyworm,” said Dr Cheruiyot.
Other counties in the region are also racing against time to contain the spread of the deadly pests as experts warn that it could result in a national disaster unless quick action is taken.
Cereals farmers in the North Rift region have expressed fears of heavy losses following the invasion.
“The infestation of this pest in maize plantations in this region signals a tough economic season for farmers since we has not anticipated it in our farming budgeting,” said Trans Nzoia branch chair of the Kenya National Farmers Federation (Kenaff) William Kimosong.
