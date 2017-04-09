Economy & Politics Uhuru, Ruto slash local travel costs as foreign trips increase

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, have cut their spending on local travels 26 per cent in the first quarter of the year and raised foreign trips by a similar rate.

The Controller of Budget report shows that the two top executives sunk Sh78 million into domestic trips in the first three months to last September, down from Sh106.5 million in a similar period a year earlier.

This reflects a 26.7 per cent cutback.

The report, however, indicates that the Presidency, which comprises Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto’s offices, raised expenditure on foreign travels in the period by a similar rate to Sh60.3 million from Sh47.6 million.

In total, the travel bills dropped 10.2 per cent to Sh138.3 million in the first quarter of the 2016/17 year that ends June.

This is marks a change of trend where the President has previously overshot his travel budgets, prompting the Treasury to seek extra cash through mini-budgets.

The Controller of Budget report comes amid persistent calls by the Treasury for austerity to free up cash for development and provision of basic services such as health, education and food security.

The rise in foreign travel bill in the first quarter of the year aligns to past trends as the President makes multiple overseas travels.

Mr Kenyatta’s foreign trips have come under scrutiny even as the Presidency maintains that a majority of the travels serve to attract mega investments by boosting Kenya’s global visibility, unlock capital inflows and generate employment opportunities.

The large entourages have particularly raised eyebrows since the President is often flanked by senior officials and security detail who draw hefty allowances.

Senior members of a presidential delegation are, for instance, reported to receive a daily out-of-pocket allowance of up to $400 (about Sh41,200) while the government pays for their food and accommodation.

The Controller of Budget report indicates that the Presidency has slashed its expenditure on hospitality, conferences and catering by Sh226 million to Sh104 million in the first quarter of the year.

Presidency’s expense on salaries is down to Sh263.5 million from Sh267 million while printing and advertising bills dropped to Sh4.1 million from Sh112 million.

Critics have more recently said that President Kenyatta’s many trips abroad run the risk of setting the tone for other public officials to waste public funds on foreign travels.