Uhuru faces backlash on revenue law

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Governors will move to court to protest a move by President Kenyatta to sign a proposed legislation into law before Senators and MPs could agree on funds due to counties.
Peter Munya, the Council of Governors chairman, termed the Appropriation Act, which provides for how the national government will spend its revenue next financial year, is unconstitutional because it was not processed as required by law.
“The President’s action was premature. You can’t appropriate resources not yet agreed upon. This is like putting the cart before the horse,” Mr Munya said on Wednesday during a Press conference at the council’s offices in Nairobi.
Governors, he said, will take relevant legal measures to ensure successful mediation of the Division of Revenue Bill, which determines the amount of money shared between the national government and the counties.
“The earlier we rush to court to give us guidance, the better,” Mr Munya who was accompanied by Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana said.
Senators have said they will not proceed with the mediation process until the courts rule on the legality of the process.
