Economy & Politics Uhuru faces backlash on revenue law

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs bills into law at State House in Nairobi, December 23, 2016. PHOTO | PSCU

Governors will move to court to protest a move by President Kenyatta to sign a proposed legislation into law before Senators and MPs could agree on funds due to counties.

Peter Munya, the Council of Governors chairman, termed the Appropriation Act, which provides for how the national government will spend its revenue next financial year, is unconstitutional because it was not processed as required by law.

“The President’s action was premature. You can’t appropriate resources not yet agreed upon. This is like putting the cart before the horse,” Mr Munya said on Wednesday during a Press conference at the council’s offices in Nairobi.

Governors, he said, will take relevant legal measures to ensure successful mediation of the Division of Revenue Bill, which determines the amount of money shared between the national government and the counties.