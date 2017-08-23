News Uhuru holds key to swearing in MPs as IEBC gazettes them

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the key to the swearing in of members of the 12th Parliament after the electoral agency published a list of those elected to serve in the House.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released a special gazette notice, dated August 22, with 336 names of elected members of the National Assembly.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 88(4),93, 95, 97(1)(a) and 101(1) of the Constitution… (IEBC) declares that the persons whose names are listed in the schedule hereunder were elected as Members of the National Assembly having received the majority of votes cast in the election held on August 8, 2017...,” Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chairperson, said in the notice.

The IEBC also issued a separate special gazette notice, dated August 20, with 1,450 names of elected Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

The new members of Parliament (National Assembly and the Senate) are set to be sworn into office before the expiry of the constitutional deadline of September 6.