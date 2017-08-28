News Uhuru to open Mombasa show as 200,000 visitors expected

Mombasa International Show chairperson Anisa Abdalla. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the Mombasa International Show at the Mkomani Grounds on Thursday.

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) will host the fair from Wednesday to Sunday.

On Monday, Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki said 200 police officers would be deployed to the showground on Wednesday to beef up security.

“There will be a fully-fledged police station at the Mkomani grounds, which will be headed by OCPD Anthony Shimoli in a bid to secure exhibitors and showgoers during the fair,” he said.

Mombasa International Show chairperson Anisa Abdalla said the fair has so far attracted 140 local and international exhibitors compared to 110 in last year’s event.

“Following a rise in exhibitors, we expect at least 200,000 local and international visitors,” she said.

International exhibitors, she added, are from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi while local exhibitors are from across the country.

She said new exhibitors include Base Titanium, Kwale International Sugar Company and counties from the Coast region.

Other exhibitors include the Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Power, the Kenya Ferry Services, Kenya Commercial Bank, Retirement Benefit Authority, Coast Development Authority and Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation.

There are also public universities, manufacturers, service providers, dairy farmers, poultry farmers, horticultural farmers and ornamental bird farmers who will showcase their products.