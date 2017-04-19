Economy & Politics Workshop on Islamic finance set for Nairobi

Islamic banks have traditionally practiced self-regulation in terms of their adherence to religious principles. file photo | nmg

Nairobi will next week host a forum on governance, risk and compliance for Islamic finance, building on the city’s quest to be regional hub for sharia-compliant products.

The General Council of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the umbrella of Islamic financial institutions, is behind the three-day workshop which starts on Wednesday. The forum will focus on supervision and sharia compliance.

This comes days after the Treasury unveiled a package of initiatives to develop Islamic finance in the country, as part of efforts to mobilise issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk in a country where Muslims account for about 10 per cent of the population of some 45 million.

“The Workshop will cover areas such as sharia governance, sharia compliance and Sharia non-compliance risk in Islamic Financial Institutions,” said CIBAFI.

Kenya has two full-fledged Islamic banks and several Islamic windows.