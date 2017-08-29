Counties HR body urges governors to follow law in sacking workers

Nairobi County governments risk settling hefty compensation as governors continue with arbitrary sacking of “non-performing” employees, the Institute of Human Resource Management has warned.

National chairman Elijah Sitimah said governors-elect ought to consult county public service boards before taking such drastic actions.

“Governors should look at individual contracts which spell out the terms of engagement for each employee before dismissing them as this will lead to expensive litigations,” he said.

“We wonder how they intend to deliver on promises made to the electorate when the workforce is demotivated and living in perpetual fear of being fired”.

Mr Sitimah said governors were at liberty to expel executive committee and chief officers but should consult their respective HR professionals before hiring and firing members of staff who are not part of their ‘cabinet’.

“There is an urgent need to amend the County Government Act to protect civil servants working at the county government to provide for security of tenure. This will ensure that there is continuity at the county government,” he said.

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua suspended 437 revenue collection officers over alleged mismanagement of county funds while Tharaka-Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki fired 1,000 contracted workers to ease the budget by Sh100 million.