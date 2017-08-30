Counties Kajiado braces for thirsty days as dry spell persists

Taps are expected to run dry in parts of Kajiado following a water rationing announcement by the Oloolaiser Water and Sewerage Company.

“Following the adverse effects on the water supply situation due to the prolonged drought the company has put in place a water distribution program to ensure that the available water is equitably distributed to all customers,” said the message to residents of Kajiado North sub county.

The severe shortage will see residents limited to as little as a five-hour supply of water once a week with some areas not being served completely.

The shortage is a result of the dwindling water levels in Mbagathi River, a key supplier.

The county government will, however, supply water to kiosks across the town on more regular intervals in the morning and afternoon. This will allow residents to buy safe water at the kiosks.

The Oloolaiser Water and Sewerage Company, wholly owned by the Kajiado county government, provides water within Kajiado North and West sub-counties.

Water and Irrigation principal secretary Fred Segor said the country currently has 124 million cubic litres of water against the required 3.5 billion cubic litres. He said there are plans to meet the deficit in the next 10 years.

The project is expected to cost the government an estimated Sh100 billion annually over the next decade.

The County of Kajiodo is also expected to be a beneficiary of the Sh8 billion World Bank and national government-funded Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said 3.4 million Kenyans risk starvation — because of drought — in the coming months and will require humanitarian assistance.

The agency said in a report that assessed the impact of the 2017 March-May long rains in arid and semi-arid (Asal) counties that the figure represents a significant increase from the 2.6 million identified by the 2016 short rains survey released in February.

The water shortage has hit all corners of the country including Nairobi County.