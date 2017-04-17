Economy & Politics Mysterious disease ravages wildlife in Laikipia ranches

Herders graze livestock in a ranch in Laikipia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Vets have ruled out an anthrax outbreak in Laikipia County where a suspected zoonotic disease has killed wild animals.

Hundreds of wild animals among them buffaloes, impalas and other herbivores have died in conservancies and ranches in the last two weeks.

Conservancy owners believe the disease must have been brought in and circulated across the expansive ranches and conservancies by animals belonging to illegal herders who invaded their farms mid-2016.

“We have no reason not to believe that the disease was brought in by the herders,” said Josh Perrett, a manager at the 50,000 acre Mugie Conservancy.

Last week, local and foreign veterinary officers carried out post-mortems on a number of animals to ascertain the real cause of the deaths.

Dr Mathew Mutinda, the regional Kenya Wildlife Service vet who collaboratively worked with local livestock veterinary officers said the results will be out early this week.

Since July 2016, the herders invaded Mugie Ranch, Laikipia Nature Conservancy, ADC Mutara, Lambara, Ol Maisor, Suyian and Sosian.

The herders brought in over 500,000 cattle after they migrated to Laikipia North and Laikipia West from as far as Pokot, Samburu, Baringo, Isiolo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

The conservancies and ranches are home to various endangered species, including almost half of Kenya’s black rhino population.