News IEBC says has received hard copy results from 256 constituencies

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati (second left), his deputy, Consolata Maina, and commissioner Paul Kurgat with a returning officer at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had by Sunday received hard copy results from 256 constituencies.

In a dispatch posted on its Twitter handle, IEBC said it had verified results from 235 constituencies and the results uploaded on its website.

“The commission has received hard copy results from 256 constituencies. 235 have been verified and posted,” it said.

IEBC also invited Kenyans to view the scanned electronic Forms 34As and 34Bs of the election results through IEBC’s online portal, forms.iebc.or.ke.

The electoral agency, whose national tallying centre is based at the Bomas of Kenya, said it had established eight verification desks where one desk has been reserved for the diaspora constituency.

“The verification process is a crucial process that is anchored in the Constitution, Article 138(3), which guides the commission in terms of the process, tallying, verifying and declaring of results,” it said.

While the IEBC is required to conduct elections in 290 constituencies it is unlikely to have any presidential polls conducted in 25 constituencies in Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu and Siaya counties where residents blocked all roads and engaged police in running battles forcing IEBC to defer the exercise.

Some polling stations in Turkana Central and Fafi constituencies conducted the presidential election on Saturday and had by yesterday not released their results.

At the same time, IEBC warned against publication of fake figures on social media, saying only the commission had the mandate to verify and release actual figures from its tallying centre.

“It has come to the attention of the commission that there are fake and unverified results being circulated on social media, We wish to reiterate that the official results are those verified and released by IEBC,” it said.

The presidential poll held on October 26 was ordered by the Supreme Court after it annulled the August 8 presidential results, citing a breakdown in the verification processes.